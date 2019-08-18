Monticello Man Hurt in Motorcycle Crash

MONTICELLO -- A man was hurt in a motorcycle crash in Monticello Saturday night. The incident happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Interstate 94 at Highway 25.

The Minnesota State Patrol says a motorcycle driven by 35-year-old Noah Berndtson of Monticello was going west on Interstate 94 and exiting at Highway 25.

Berndtson accelerated and lost control, causing the motorcycle to go down and sending him up over it. He was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say he was not wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. They believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.