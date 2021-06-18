Monticello Man Drowns While Trying to Help Children

MONTICELLO TOWNSHIP -- Another drowning incident in Minnesota, this time in Wright County Sunday.

The sheriff's office was called to Cedar Lake just southwest of Monticello at about 5:15 p.m. for a man who had gone into the water and had not returned to the boat.

Fifty-two-year-old Chad Holland of Monticello had left a pontoon to assist several children who were swimming near the boat. Authorities say the boat began drifting away from the kids so Holland entered the water to help them.

Others on the lake helped return the children to the pontoon, but Holland was not found.

Deputies and the other boaters were eventually able to find Holland who was unresponsive in the water. Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful.

The 25 Best Places to Live in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Minnesota using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.