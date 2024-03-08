Man Arrested After Allegedly Stealing Two Vehicles

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- A Monticello man is in jail after allegedly stealing two different vehicles in central Minnesota.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says on Friday just after 7:00 a.m. they received a report of a vehicle that had been stolen while parked at Joe's Gas and Deli in Brandon.

Prior to this vehicle being reported stolen, Alexandria Police Officers investigated a stolen vehicle report from Casey's gas station on South Broadway in Alexandria at 6:30 a.m.

It was determined that the stolen vehicle from Alexandria had been abandoned in the Joe's Gas and Deli parking lot and the suspect then stole the second vehicle.

Deputies were able to utilize a phone tracking app on the victim's cell phone which was still in the vehicle, and located the stolen car traveling northbound on County Road 6 near Leaf Valley.

Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle pursuit was terminated for safety reasons, but deputies continued to track the vehicle's location.

Otter Tail County Deputies located the stolen vehicle near Parkers Prairie and also pursued the vehicle. The stolen vehicle entered back into Douglas County and a Minnesota State Trooper was able to successfully deploy a tire deflation device, which caused the suspect to lose control and enter the ditch.

The suspect was taken into custody and identified as Christopher Shappell of Monticello.

