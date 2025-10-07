MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Authorities in Wright County say one person is hospitalized after a fishing boat overturned on the Mississippi River Tuesday morning in Monticello.

Dispatch received a call that a boat had capsized near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, and three people were in the water. Deputies said two of the three made it safely to shore, but the third person was found unresponsive. That victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

No other information has been released.

Guess the '80s Faces: How Many Do You Recognize? Before social media, these '80s icons earned their fame the hard way — and while some are still in the spotlight, others may be harder to place today. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Authorities in Wright County say one person is hospitalized after a fishing boat overturned on the Mississippi River this morning in Monticello. Dispatch received a call that a boat had capsized near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, and three people were in the water. Deputies said two of the three made it safely to shore, but the third person was found unresponsive. That victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. No other information has been released.

Authorities in Wright County say one person is hospitalized after a fishing boat overturned on the Mississippi River this morning in Monticello. Dispatch received a call that a boat had capsized near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, and three people were in the water. Deputies said two of the three made it safely to shore, but the third person was found unresponsive. That victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital. No other information has been released.