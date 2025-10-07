Three Occupants of Overturned Fishing Boat Rescued from River
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Authorities in Wright County say one person is hospitalized after a fishing boat overturned on the Mississippi River Tuesday morning in Monticello.
Dispatch received a call that a boat had capsized near the Monticello Nuclear Generating Plant, and three people were in the water. Deputies said two of the three made it safely to shore, but the third person was found unresponsive. That victim was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.
No other information has been released.
