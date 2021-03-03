Monica Mueller, 84, Sauk Rapids

May 3, 1936 – February 20, 2021

Monica Mueller, 84, passed away on Saturday, February 20 at the Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids, MN. Monica was born May 3, 1936 to Edmund and Mary (Wiatrak) Wenderski in St. Anna, Stearns County Minnesota in a converted shed next to a cattle barn. (Their first home burned to the ground in 1934)

She worked many years as head bookkeeper for different oil companies in South St. Paul. Monica Wenderski was united in marriage to Robert J. Mueller on September 19, 1955 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in St. Anna, MN. They were happily married for 65 years. Bob and Monica loved going on road trips in their 1982 conversion van nicknamed “Merry Miler” and later in their 1991 motor home: Adventure 19.

She is survived by her sisters, Delores Tverberg, Barb (John) Riesner; brothers, Donald (Carol) Wenderski, James Wenderski.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert Mueller (who recently passed away on Dec. 1, 2020); parents, Edmund and Mary Wenderski; infant brother, Harry; brother, Joseph Wenderski; sisters, Lucille Streit, Violet Mader, Mary Wenderski, Agnes Otto, Vicky Sherburne, Anne Chiantera, and Sallie Imgrund.

Although Monica and Bob did not have any children of their own, they had 25 nieces and nephews on Bob’s side and 60 on Monica’s side of the family. They also had many great nieces and nephews on both sides. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, likely in Spring or early Summer of 2021, in St. Anna, MN.