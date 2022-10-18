Monday’s High School Sports Results/Tuesday’s Schedule

Volleyball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Moorhead 1

Holdingford 3, Upsala 0

Osakis 3, Pierz 0

Tuesday's Schedule

Volleyball:

Tech at Rocori

Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Apollo at Detroit Lakes

Cathedral at Albany

Boys Soccer:

Section 8A Final

Cathedral vs. Fergus Falls, 5:30pm @ Sauk Centre

Section 8AA Semifinals

Rocori at Apollo

Tech at Alexandria

Girls Soccer:

Section 8AAA Final

STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4pm

Section 8A Final

Cathedral vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 7:30pm @ Sauk Centre

Boys and Girls Cross Country:

Granite Ridge Conference Championships @ Little Falls at 3:30

Girls Swimming/Diving:

Sauk Centre at Cathedral/St. John's Prep

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo

Rocori at Tech