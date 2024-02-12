Mona L. Templin, 64, St. Cloud

April 19, 1959 - February 7, 2024

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Mona L. Templin, loving wife and mother, passed away peacefully at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, surrounded by her family. Mona was 64 years of age, born April 19, 1959 in Minot, North Dakota to Ronald and Loris (Whitted) Moffatt. She was married on December 7, 1983 to Mark A. Templin.

Mona is best known for her quick-witted humor, fierce determination, and generous spirit. She was an exceptional wife and mother, providing her warmth and kindness through smiles and laughter. Mona took pleasure in many hobbies which included quilting, baking, and gardening. She made numerous friends throughout her life, many of which from her retired position at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Mona is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Mark; son, Michael (Lara) and grandson on the way; two brothers, Lorron (Laurie) and David (Vickie); brothers-in-law, Rick (Lia) and Joe (Judy); and three nieces and two nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Allen.

Mona’s family would like to give a special thank you to the staff and volunteers of Quiet Oaks Hospice House for their loving and compassionate care.

Per Mona’s wishes, she will be cremated and a celebration of life will be planned and announced in the future.