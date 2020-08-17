MnDOT Wants Input on Future Highway 71 Project in Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is planning to rebuild Highway 71 through Sauk Centre in 2025 and they want input from drivers, residents and business owners.

MnDOT has opened an online survey for you to offer ideas and opinions to help plan the reconstruction project.

The project is from Interstate 94 to Main Street North. Several changes are expected with the reconstruction.

To learn more about the project click on this link to the project page.

The survey is open through September 12th.