Road Construction on Highway 71 Starts Monday

SAUK CENTRE -- A road construction project in Sauk Centre will cause some traffic delays for about seven days.

Starting Monday, crews will begin resurfacing Highway 71 between Interstate 94 and 4th Street North.

The work will require flaggers and a pilot car to guide traffic along a single lane through the corridor. Crews will on the scene from sunrise to sunset, up to seven days a week until the project is finished Monday, June 10th.

You should expect delays.