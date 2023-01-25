MN Vikings Will Play All 4 Remaining Playoff Teams Next Season

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- For Minnesota Vikings fans already looking forward to next season, it's looking like it might be a tough one.

All four teams that remain in this year's postseason are on the Viking's schedule for next year.

The Vikings will host the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Vikings will travel to the Philadelphia Eagles and the Cincinnati Bengals.

Two other playoff teams from this season are also on the Viking's schedule next year, the Los Angeles Chargers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The dates and times for the games will be announced in May.

The Vikings had three wins and three losses this year against playoff teams.

This Sunday the NFC Championship game will start at 2:00 p.m. With San Francisco at Philadelphia.

The AFC Championship game will start at 5:30 p.m. with Cincinnati at Kansas City.

