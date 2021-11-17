MN Vikings Fan Turns Cheating Apology Texts Into a Jingle

This is kind of awesome, and if you have ever received any sort of apology through text message or a note, you may feel like "why didn't I think of this"? That is, depending on where your relationship ended up after said apology for cheating.

This girl, who I can only assume is a Vikings fan based on her choice of sweatshirt, goes by the name JAX. Real name Jackie. She is an American Idol alum, and does have a song that is played on the radio in some places, but mostly is known for singing parody tunes on Tik Tok. The girl in the background playing the violin on this Tik Tok video is musician Lindsey Stirling.

@JAXwritessongs on TikTok

Apparently, this text message situation happened a couple of years ago, but has just now been made into this dramatic reading. Is it genuine? Jax told Insider that most of it is...

If you want to watch the entire video... including "I love you SO MUCH MORE than Emily" you can see it below. It's pretty funny. And seriously, if you've even been in this situation you might be thinking "I wish I would have thought of this". Or maybe that's just me.

