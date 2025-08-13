MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Education has announced 93 schools representing 41 districts have been recognized for their sustained commitment to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).

Five districts, including the St. Cloud Area School District, are also being recognized for districtwide efforts.

These schools and districts have demonstrated exceptional leadership in improving school climate, engaging the community, and increasing student achievement.

MDE Commissioner Willie Jett will honor the schools and districts at an event on Thursday.

Schools honored include:

St. Cloud Area School District.

Apollo High School

Clearview Elementary

Discovery Community School

Katherine Johnson Education Center

Kennedy Community School

Lincoln Elementary

Madison Elementary

McKinley ALC

North Junior High

Oak Hill Community School

South Junior High

Talahi Community School

Tech High School

Westwood Elementary School

Sauk Rapids-Rice School District:

Mississippi Heights Elementary

Pleaseantview Elementary

Rice Elementary

Foley School District:

Foley Elementary

Foley Intermediate

Big Lake School District:

Big Lake Middle School

Independence Elementary

Liberty Elementary

Paynesville School District:

Paynesville Area Elementary

PBIS is an achievement-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and cooperative behaviors, and supporting the social, emotional, and behavioral needs of all students.