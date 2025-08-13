Local Schools Celebrated For Shaping Positive Student Behavior
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Education has announced 93 schools representing 41 districts have been recognized for their sustained commitment to Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports (PBIS).
Five districts, including the St. Cloud Area School District, are also being recognized for districtwide efforts.
These schools and districts have demonstrated exceptional leadership in improving school climate, engaging the community, and increasing student achievement.
MDE Commissioner Willie Jett will honor the schools and districts at an event on Thursday.
Schools honored include:
St. Cloud Area School District.
Apollo High School
Clearview Elementary
Discovery Community School
Katherine Johnson Education Center
Kennedy Community School
Lincoln Elementary
Madison Elementary
McKinley ALC
North Junior High
Oak Hill Community School
South Junior High
Talahi Community School
Tech High School
Westwood Elementary School
Sauk Rapids-Rice School District:
Mississippi Heights Elementary
Pleaseantview Elementary
Rice Elementary
Foley School District:
Foley Elementary
Foley Intermediate
Big Lake School District:
Big Lake Middle School
Independence Elementary
Liberty Elementary
Paynesville School District:
Paynesville Area Elementary
PBIS is an achievement-based framework for preventing problem behavior, providing instruction and support for positive and cooperative behaviors, and supporting the social, emotional, and behavioral needs of all students.
