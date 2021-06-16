MN Nat’l Guard Preparing For Potential Minneapolis Deployment

Get our free mobile app

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) -The Minnesota National Guard has been instructed to be prepared to assist authorities in Minneapolis.

A spokesman for Governor Tim Walz issued a statement this afternoon that indicates he has given the Minnesota National Guard a warning order that instructs National Guard leaders to begin preparing to assist law enforcement in Minneapolis if needed. The statement noted the National Guard has yet to receive any operational orders.

In response, the National Guard announced it has activated about 100 members of the 257th Military Police Company at the request of the City of Minneapolis for potential support to any civil unrest. A statement says the soldiers are not currently in Minneapolis but are standing by to respond.

The City of Minneapolis has been squaring off against protesters who have repeatedly erected barriers to shut down a section of Lake Street which then the site of demonstrations since a recent fatal officer-involved shooting in a nearby parking ramp. Yesterday, heavily armed Minneapolis officers cleared away the barricades to reopen the busy roadway, where a woman was killed Sunday night when a speeding SUV smashed into a car parked on the street to serve as a barricade. The driver of the vehicle has been charged with second-degree murder.

