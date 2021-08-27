MN National Guard Soldiers Not Hurt in Afghanistan Attack

UNDATED -- None of Minnesota's National Guard Soldiers were hurt in the terrorist attack that happened at Kabul, Afghanistan on Thursday.

Minnesota Congressman Pete Staber says MN National Guard members were at the Kabul Airport during the terrorist attacks but were not among those who were killed or hurt.

He says shortly after, he spoke with Minnesota National Guard leadership for a briefing. and was relieved to learn that our Guard Members were not among those killed in the attacks.

Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, and 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing, which was blamed on Afghanistan’s offshoot of the Islamic State group.

WJON News first told you on Wednesday that several Minnesota National Guard soldiers from central Minnesota were moved from Kuwait to Afghanistan to help with the evacuation efforts.

There are currently 1,100 Minnesota National Guard troops in Afghanistan, and approximately 5,000 American troops total.