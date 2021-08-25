Central Minnesota Soldiers Helping with Evacuation in Afghanistan

UNDATED -- Soldiers with the Minnesota National Guard are helping with the evacuation efforts in Afghanistan.

Minnesota National Guard’s Task Force 1-194 mobilized in March 2021 to Camp Buehring, Kuwait. With its strategic assignment at Camp Buehring, Task Force 1-194 was positioned to respond to the Noncombatant Evacuation Operation announced by the Department of State and supported by the Department of Defense.

Minnesota National Guard

The task force is currently securing vital sectors of Hamid Karzai International Airport. In addition, Task Force 1-194 Soldiers are providing humanitarian assistance to U.S. citizens, special immigrant visa holders, and their families.

Get our free mobile app

This initiative follows through on America’s commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States.

The task force includes soldiers from units in Brainerd, Camp Ripley, Sauk Centre, St. Cloud, east St. Paul, Detroit Lakes, Crookston, and Cottage Grove.

Meet the 10 MN Paralympic Athletes Competing in Tokyo This Summer