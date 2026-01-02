ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a lucky lottery winner in central Minnesota on New Year's Day.

The Minnesota State Lottery says there was a winning ticket in the drawing for the game North 5. The ticket worth $68,674 was sold at the Holiday StationStore in Garrison.

North 5 drawings are held nightly at 6:17 p.m. The jackpot resets to $25,000 for Friday night's drawing.

In Minnesota, prize claims must be submitted within one year of the drawing date. Minnesota Lottery prizes above $50,000 must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville.It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.