UNDATED (WJON News) -- Minnesota House Speaker Lisa Demuth appears to be the winner of the GOP gubernatorial straw poll at Tuesday’s precinct caucuses.

Get our free mobile app

With 71 percent reporting, Demuth had 4,255 votes, Kendall Qualls had 3,552, Mike Lindell 2,357, Scott Jensen 846, and Kristin Robbins got 626. There were 826 undecided votes.

Demuth says,

“In just three months since I announced my campaign for governor, our team has focused our efforts on organizing and empowering Minnesotans who are looking for a strong conservative and proven leader to get our state back on track after two disastrous terms of Tim Walz. We know Amy Klobuchar would give us nothing more than a rubber stamp Walz third term. “

The first-place finish gives the Demuth campaign for governor some momentum heading into the Republican state convention in late May.

Minnesota G-O-P Chair Alex Plechash says this survey gives the candidates bragging rights:

"It is really just a preference poll; it's not binding. But doing the gubernatorial ballot is not just something we do, it's actually statutory."

The D-F-L Party reports that at least 30 thousand voters attended in-person precinct caucuses. Minnesotans turned out in strong numbers for the DFL to participate in the grassroots democratic process, with standing-room-only, packed rooms, cars around the block, and lines out the door at caucus locations across Minnesota. One DFL caucus site volunteer reported an estimated crowd of 500 people compared to their usual 40.

Democrats are now focused on their state convention in Rochester. D-F-L Chairman Richard Carlbom says the parties selected delegates and kicked off the first step of the process:

"You know our state convention will be in Rochester, Minnesota, at the end of May. And so the road to Rochester launches for all these candidates, whether you're running for the U-S Senate, the state auditor's race, or the governor's race."

The DFL announced on Tuesday that it raised over $11.8 million in 2025. The DFL holds a 33-to-1 margin in cash on hand — entering 2026 with $4.75 million, $4.6 million more than the Minnesota GOP.