MN BCA Asking for Help In Search for Missing St. Cloud Man

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is asking for your help as they search for a man who went missing in the St. Cloud Area.

Shane Wozney was last seen on February 11th. He has now been listed as "endangered" because he hasn't been seen in 30 days.

He is deaf and his primary language is sign language. He typically wears a hat and sometimes wears black-framed glasses. He has an eagle's head tattoo on his back.

Wozney is 5'11", 180 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you have information, you can call the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 345-1200.

