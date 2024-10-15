MN Adult & Teen Challenge Opens Alexandria Treatment Center

MN Adult &#038; Teen Challenge Opens Alexandria Treatment Center

ALEXANDRIA (WJON News) -- Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge has opened a new residential treatment facility in Alexandria.

The 50,000-square-foot building is a 74-bed facility.

They say Douglas and Crow Wing counties refer more clients to Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge than any other county in Greater Minnesota. They also opened a new Women's Treatment Center in Brainerd earlier this year, providing substance use treatment and mental health services catered to women in Greater Minnesota.

Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge is a drug and alcohol treatment and recovery program that has been in operation since 1983, with 19 locations throughout the state.

