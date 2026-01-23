ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud police are asking for your help as they search for two teenage runaway girls.

On Tuesday at about 6:20 p.m., St. Cloud Police were notified by the Olmstead County Sheriff's Office about two teenage girls who had run away together from a non-secure juvenile facility. Information was learned that one of the two were likely in the St. Cloud area, and it is believed that they are still together. Officers have checked several locations but have not been able to find them.

Neither one of the girls appears to have any connections to the St. Cloud area, and their current locations are not known.

If you have any information regarding 16-year-old Chloe Merrow or 15-year-old Maci Covey, call the St. Cloud Police Department at (320) 251-1200.