Minnwest Bank Announces Merger with Roundbank

REDWOOD FALLS -- Minnwest Bank has announced a merger with Roundbank. The completion of the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

Roundbank was originally chartered in 1881. It currently has four branches in Minnesota in Waseca, New Prague, Waldorf, and Farmington. As of last month, the bank had about 70 employees.

Get our free mobile app

Minnwest Bank was founded in 1987 and is a family-owned bank with 32 branches throughout Minnesota and South Dakota, including a location in St. Cloud.

The four Roundbank branches will become Minnwest Banks.

12 Items You Didn't Know Were Invented In MN (And A Few You Did)