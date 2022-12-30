Minnetonka Man Sentenced for Role in St. Cloud Drive-By Shooting

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A Minnetonka has been sentenced for his role in a drive-by shooting in St. Cloud last year.

Twenty-one-year-old Ca'Mari Smith was sentenced to over three-years in prison Friday. He gets credit for already serving 495 days in the county jail.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, the victim was heading to his aunt's house when he noticed Smith, who he knew as "Ce-Mo", sitting in his vehicle.

Court records show Smith had caused an issue with a member of the victim's family earlier that morning and damaged their property. Smith motioned for the victim to come over, but the victim said no and drove away. Smith then followed the victim, who called his parents and said he was being followed.

Records show Smith leaned out of the driver's side window and shot at the vehicle seven times. The victim's parents arrived at the time of the shooting and saw Smith flee the scene.

Later that night, Minnetonka police found Smith's vehicle parked in a parking garage at his home and a gun sitting on the shelf of a storage locker, which also belonged to Smith.

Court records show the gun was missing seven bullets and was equipped with an auto sear, which converts the handgun into a fully automatic gun at the push of a button.