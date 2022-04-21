Minnesota’s Uninsured Rate Hits Historic Low

ST. PAUL -- The number of people in Minnesota who don't have health insurance is at its lowest rate ever measured.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the state's uninsured rate fell to 4.0 percent, essentially tying the 2015 rate.

The uninsured rate dropped among non-Hispanic whites from 3.7 percent in 2019 to 2.4 percent in 2021. However, Minnesotans of color and American Indians rose from 7.6 percent in 2019 to 10.2 percent in 2021.

The number of Minnesotans using public health insurance increased by 238,000 with 41.2 percent of those insured using public sources in 2021 including Medicare, Medical Assistance, and MinnesotaCare. The growth in public coverage made up for a decrease in private coverage dropping from 57.8 percent in 2019 to 54.8 percent in 2021.

The Minnesota Health Access Survey is conducted every two years.