Minnesota’s Unemployment Lowest Rate Since 1999

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's unemployment rate has dropped to its lowest level since 1999.

The state's unemployment rate ticked down two-tenths of a percentage point to 2.7 percent in February.

Meanwhile, the state's labor force participation rate rose from 67.6 percent to 67.9 percent.

Minnesota added 5,200 jobs in the last month.

Nationally, the number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in 52 years as the U.S. job market continues to show strength in the midst of rising costs and an ongoing virus pandemic.

Jobless claims fell by 28,000 to 187,000 for the week ending March 19, the lowest since September of 1969.