Minnesota’s Top Attorney Sues Bars that Defied Restrictions

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Two Minnesota bars are facing lawsuits from the state attorney general's office and suspensions of their liquor licenses after serving customers indoors in defiance of Democrat Gov. Tim Walz's executive order banning indoor service at bars and restaurants to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

The Alibi Drinkery in Lakeville and Neighbors on the Rum in Princeton may lose their liquor licenses for 60 days and be fined up to $25,000.

Minnesota GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka held a press conference Thursday afternoon alongside several restaurant owners asking Walz to allow restaurants and bars to open for indoor service.