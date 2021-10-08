The Salted Nut Roll has been a staple of Minnesota's Pearson's Candy Company since it was introduced in 1933. Now, the Saint Paul company is introducing several limited edition flavor makeovers.

Available now, the good ol' Salted Nut Roll can be found in a 'Pumpkin Spice' version, and an 'Apple Pie' edition.

The limited edition Salted Nut Rolls can also be found in a 'spicy' version, and a Cinnamon Churro edition. If you can't seem to find them in Minnesota stores, you might have better luck at Amazon.

The 'spicy' Salted Nut Roll is said to have a Tex-Mex sweet and savory flair. The Cinnamon Churro variety gives you the sweet heat of cinnamon. The Apple Pie and Pumpkin Spice nut rolls are self-explanatory.

Randy Klemann, Pearson’s Candy Company Senior Vice President of Sales says,

Consumer reactions after trying the new flavors have been very positive, specifically noting how well the new flavors compliment the normal salty-sweet taste of our original Salted Nut Roll.

In addition to the Salted Nut Rolls, Pearson's Candy creates other tasty treats like the Nut Goodie, Mint Patties, both the Vanilla and Maple Buns, and Pearson's Thins -- which are are the above favorites in bite-sized pieces.

In 2020, Tin Whiskers Brewing company in Saint Paul, teamed up with Pearson's Candy to create 'Salted Nut Roll Cream Ale.' This is the second collaboration between the brewer and the candy company. Tin Whiskers had previously released 'Nut Goodie Porter.'

