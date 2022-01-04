Minnesota’s Most Expensive Home is About an Hour From St. Cloud

WOW! That is the first thing that comes to mind when I see the pictures of this house in Greenwood, Minnesota. If you are like me, and wondering where that is, well it's about an hour from St. Cloud on Lake Minnetonka. St. Alban's Bay, to be more specific.

This thing has quite the history, too. The land was purchased by a developer named Jeffrey Wirth in 2003. Well, he had some legal issues and was convicted (pleaded guilty) of conspiracy and tax fraud in 2013. He was sentenced to 53 months in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay over $6 million in restitution.

After that happened, someone else purchased the property for just over a million dollars according to public records. The house was completed, and went back on the market for $15 million!! The property was listed by Jessica Prudden of Prudden and Company. As of right now, the house is off the market, but according to realtor.com, it doesn't show that it was sold, just pulled off the market.

You have to check out the photos of the interior. Here are some of the highlights.

PHOTOS OF THE MOST EXPENSIVE HOME IN MINNESOTA

