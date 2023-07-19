Minnesota Woman Hurt in Bison Attack in National Park

MEDORA, ND (WJON News) -- A Minnesota woman was hurt in an encounter with a bison in North Dakota.

The Theodore Roosevelt National Park officials say the woman was severely injured at Painted Canyon on Saturday. The news release does not say where she is from in Minnesota.

She was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Dickinson and then transported to a hospital in Fargo. She suffered significant injuries to her abdomen and foot. The incident is still under investigation and the exact details of what occurred have not been released.

The Theodore Roosevelt National Park staff reminds their visitors that bison are large, powerful, and wild. They can turn quickly and can easily outrun humans. Bulls can be aggressive during the rutting season from mid-July through August.

Park regulations require that visitors stay at least 25 yards away from large animals such as bison, elk, deer, pronghorn, and horses.

