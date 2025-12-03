Why are sunny days in the winter typically the coldest? Weather Eye Meteorologist Cara Foster explains sunny days in the winter typically mean we have a lack of moisture. She says moisture can hold a lot more heat. Foster says cloud cover can trap any moisture and heat in the atmosphere maintaining a bit more warmth. She explains clear days make it tough for the temperatures to be anything but cold in the winter. Foster says a high pressure system in the winter may look warm but it is deceiving.

Hot Days in the Summer

Foster indicates the majority of the hottest days in Minnesota are humid as moisture is a big contributing factor. She says hot, dry days in Minnesota are more rare.

This Week

Today's forecast calls for temperatures to fall throughout the day with an overnight low of -10. The temperature is expected to rebound with a high of 19 degrees Thursday.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Cara Foster, click below.