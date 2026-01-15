UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several counties in Minnesota have been put into a Winter Weather Advisory by the National Weather Service.

The advisory, which includes Stearns County, will be in effect from midnight until 6:00 p.m. on Friday.

Multiple disturbances will bring snow to the region Thursday night through Friday. The highest snow totals are expected in western Wisconsin, which should see slow from all the disturbances we see over the next couple of days.

This won't be a big snowmaker for central Minnesota, which hasn't seen measurable snow for a while. St. Cloud has only had 0.9 inches of snow so far in January, which is 3.3 inches below normal. St. Cloud has had 25.2 inches of snow so far this season, which is 3.8 inches above normal.

In addition to the snow, wind gusts to between 40 and 50 mph in open areas of western and southern Minnesota will result in reduced visibilities from blowing snow and attendant hazardous travel conditions.

For the latest road conditions, check the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org.

Cold air returns in a big way on Friday, with sub-zero wind chills returning. The coldest winds chills are expected Saturday morning in western Minnesota, where apparent temperatures will fall to around 25 below zero.