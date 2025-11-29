UNDATED (WJON News) -- A long-duration light/moderate snowfall event will continue through the region of Minnesota and Wisconsin late Saturday night.

A lull on Saturday morning means most of the advisory area may not see accumulations until the afternoon.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect until late Saturday night. A Winter Storm Watch is also in effect until late Saturday night.

Heaviest snow across southern Minnesota, where amounts of 6-10" are expected.

Lighter amounts of 1-3" farther north into central Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

St. Cloud has had 4.8 inches of snow so far this season. We'd typically have about 7.3 inches of snow by this point in the season. So, we're 2.5 inches below normal.

Although not as strong as our last system, winds increase to 10-15 mph with gusts between 20-30mph. The strongest winds will occur across southern Minnesota.

This is part of a much larger snowstorm that is impacting residents across multiple states. Some communities in Iowa could see between 15 and 17 inches of snow.

For the latest road conditions, you can check the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org.