UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Winter Storm Warning for much of Minnesota will remain in effect until 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says heavy snow and blowing snow are expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches south of Willmar, to 4 to 7 inches north.

Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

Sergeant Jesse Grabow with the Minnesota State Patrol says, "troopers throughout the region are continuing to respond to several crashes on snow/slush/ice-covered roads - many motorists are driving too fast in obviously poor conditions."

The westbound lanes of Interstate 94 were closed just east of Moorhead due to a multi-vehicle crash. MnDOT is anticipating they'll remain closed until at least 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday.

Visibilities may drop below 1/4 mile due to falling and blowing snow. Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.

For the latest road conditions, check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org.