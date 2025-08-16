UNDATED (WJON News) -- A long line of strong thunderstorms rumbled through central Minnesota early Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm warnings for several counties, including Stearns, Sherburne, Meeker, and Kandiyohi Counties. The warning for Meeker County was issued at 5:00 a.m. The last warning for Sherburne County expired at 6:45 a.m.

The system had 60-mile-an-hour wind gusts, quarter-sized hail, and heavy rain.

St. Cloud officially had .39 of an inch of rain at the St. Cloud Regional Airport as of 7:00 a.m. Light rain will continue through the morning hours. Areas to the south and west of St. Cloud received much more rain.

There was a Flash Flood Warning issued for West Central Minnesota, where between two and three inches of rain fell in areas like Lac Qui Parle, Chippewa, and Yellow Medicine Counties.

Another round of storms is possible again on Saturday night. Showers and storms are possible along a stationary boundary Saturday night into Sunday morning. Gusty winds and flooding are the primary concerns.

Training showers and storms are possible Saturday night along a stationary boundary over southern Minnesota. Localized and/or flash flooding are possible depending on the coverage of storms.

The National Weather Service says heavy rain is the primary threat from multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms along a stalled boundary through early next week. A few storms could also occasionally become severe.