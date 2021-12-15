Minnesota Still Has Many Holiday Festivals to Enjoy

Many holiday festivals in the state of Minnesota continue through the end of the year. Alyssa Hayes from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON today. She says Holidazzle is back this year in Minneapolis after taking the year off last year. Hayes says they are including a ferris wheel, carousel and giant slide under the skyline as well as the Holidazzle Yeti, fireworks to go along with food and drinks. The Holidazzle takes place December 17-19.

Sartell's Country Lights festival continues through December 31 at Lake Francis near the Sartell Community Center. The Kiddie Train runs Friday and Saturdays weather permitting from 5:30-7:30 except on December 24 and 25. Sartell is also planning S'more Night with Sartell firefighters on December 17 and will have fireworks on New Year's eve.

Other festive events in Minnesota include Light up the Night in Marshall through December 26. This is a drive thru route event that is available from 5-7pm Saturday and Sunday nights. They have a winter wonderland of lights, horse drawn carriage rides, hay rides, holiday carolers, holiday vendors, ice skating, sledding and warm fires. Baxter is hosting the Sertoma Winter Wonderland through December 31. This event includes a driving tour of more than 80 colorful animated lit displays.

Alyssa also talked about historic home holiday tours. This includes 25 Christmas trees at Glensheen Mansion through January 9, the tour of Mayowood Mansion in Rochester, the Hubbard House in Mankato and the Charles Lindbergh House and Museum in Little Falls.

If you'd like to learn more about any of these attractions you can find out more at exploreminnesota.com. Listen to my conversation with Alyssa below.