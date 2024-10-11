Fall Enrollment Up Slightly At Both SCSU, SCTCC

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Fall enrollment is up slightly at both St. Cloud State University and St. Cloud Technical and Community College. The Minnesota State System has released fall enrollment numbers for all of its colleges and universities.

At SCSU, this year's enrollment is 10,163 up 100 students - or one percent - over last year. At SCTCC, this year's enrollment is 4,004, up 478 students - or 13.6 percent - over last year.

Of the system's universities, Southwest Minnesota State in Marshall gained 852 students over last year, Minnesota State in Mankato gained 616 students, Metropolitan State added 608 students, and Bemidji State went up by 163 students. Winona State declined by 12 students and Minnesota State Moorhead went down by two students.

Overall, university enrollment increased by 2,325 students, or 4.5 percent.

SCSU is now the system's third-largest school at 10,163 students behind Mankato which is at 15,251, and Normandale at 11,169.

At the system's colleges, the biggest increase was at Normandale Community College where they added 1,449 students. None of the colleges declined.

System-wide, there are nearly 12,000 more students enrolled this year, a growth of 7.7 percent.

Minnesota State says one initiative making a difference is the North Star Promise, a program new this year that provides free college tuition for Minnesota students and families with a family adjusted gross income below $80,000. Preliminary data shows that nearly 12,000 students are benefiting from the program for this fall term.

