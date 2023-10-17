Minnesota State Patrol Introducing Six New Drug Detection Dogs

GOLDEN VALLEY (WJON News) -- Six new police dogs are joining the Minnesota State Patrol.

The six new narcotic detection dogs will be debuted Tuesday at an event in Golden Valley.

State Patrol K-9s have been deployed 118 times and assisted other agencies 49 times, so far this year.

They've helped to recover over 270 pounds of marijuana, over 71 pounds of methamphetamine, nearly 56 pounds of cocaine powder, nearly 15 grams of crack cocaine, over 45,000 fentanyl pills, and over $348,000 in cash.

Get our free mobile app

State Patrol drug detection dogs are highly trained to sniff out illegal drugs which helps to interrupt the flow of the drugs, money and other illegal activity.

The Minnesota State Patrol K-9 unit is currently staffed with 15 K-9 teams trained to detect the odor of narcotics, and one team trained to detect explosives.

K-9 teams are stationed in various parts of the state.

READ RELATED ARTICLES