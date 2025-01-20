Minnesota State Fair Raising Gate Admission by $2 in 2025

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Gate admission to the Minnesota State Fair is going up to 20 dollars for adults and 18 for seniors and kids this summer.

Fair officials say they're raising ticket prices by two dollars to help fund extensive capital improvements and maintenance work and to address rising operational costs.

The board approved 20.1 million dollars on projects to improve the State Fairgrounds, including 13.9 million for the first phase of renovation work on the Lee and Rose Warner Coliseum.