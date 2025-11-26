Winter Weather Wreaks Havoc With Hundreds Of Crashes
UNDATED (WJON News) -- Our first widespread snowstorm of the season caused a lot of headaches on Minnesota roads. The Minnesota State Patrol says from noon on Tuesday) through 6:00 a.m. On Wednesday, 30 people were hurt in crashes on the highways.
There were 253 crashes involving damage, 333 vehicles that went off the road, 11 spinouts, and 30 semis that jackknifed.
Westbound Interstate 94 near Moorhead was closed for several hours Tuesday night due to a multi-vehicle crash.
For the latest road conditions, check out the Minnesota Department of Transportation's website 511mn.org.
