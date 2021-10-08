Looking for a way to up your Minnesota fall color leaf hunting game? How about a gondola ride to the top of some of the state's highest elevations along the North Shore?

Minnesota's Lake Superior North Shore has been rated as one of the nation's top spots for fall colors. You can read more about that HERE.

Lutsen Mountain's Summit Express gondola is now whisking Minnesotans to the top of Moose Mountain for a one-of-a-kind view of Lake Superior and the surrounding color-covered landscape that only this ride can give you.

It's the only transportation of its kind in the Midwest: ruffed grouse, eagles, pine marten, deer, bear, timber wolves, and moose have all been spotted from the gondola; ride over the cascading Poplar River and up Moose Mountain for unbelievable views of Lake Superior and the surrounding area.

While you're up on top of the Sawtooth Mountains, enjoy the offerings of the Summit Chalet, with gorgeous views, relaxation -- or for lunch, snacks, or a glass of wine. You can sit inside or outside while you take in the views of the lake and fall colors.

Lutsen's Fall 2021 Summit Express Gondola Rates

Adult (16+): $26

$26 Child (6-15): $18

$18 Senior (65+): $22

$22 Tots (5 and under): FREE with paid adult

FREE with paid adult One-way tickets: Save $4/person. Ride up, then hike down via Superior Hiking Trail

The gondola will operate from 10 AM to 5 PM on Saturdays through October 17th.

You can get more information about Lutsen's call color gondola rides HERE. Take lots of pics, and share with with us on the 98.1 app.