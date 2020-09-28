Minnesota Sees Slight Drop in New COVID-19 Cases

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a slight drop in the number of new positive COVID-19 cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 936 new confirmed cases and 7 more deaths Sunday.

Locally, Stearns County had 27 new cases, Sherburne County had 8 and Benton County had 2. The new cases bring the state's total since the pandemic began to over 97,000.

MDH says only about 7,500 of those cases required hospitalization, with just over 2,000 of them in the ICU, since the start of the pandemic.

Minnesota has completed over 2-million COVID-19 tests.