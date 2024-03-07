Minnesota Sees Continued Job Growth In 2024

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Minnesota gained 3,000 jobs from December to January and is celebrating job growth in nine of the last twelve months, according to numbers released Thursday morning from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

In addition, the average hourly wage grew by 56 cents over the last month and now stands at $37.46 per hour. Over the past year, the average wage grew by $1.78 per hour or five percent.

Get our free mobile app

DEED Commissioner Matt Varilek was pleased with the news.

Minnesota continues to see healthy job growth and wages are outpacing inflation, both of which are great news for workers. During our tight labor market, DEED’s workforce development programs help prepare more Minnesotans to enter high-demand employment with family-sustaining wages.

On the inflation front, the Minnesota Consumer Price Index rose 3.1 percent over 2023.

The Education and Health Services sector gained the most jobs, adding 2,600 workers to the payroll.

Other supersectors that showed growth:

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities – up 1,100 jobs

Leisure and Hospitality – up 800 jobs

Professional and Business Services – up 600 jobs

Information – up 100 jobs

The Rochester area was the biggest job gainer by percentage, with more than 3,900 jobs added between December and January. That represents a 3.2 percent growth rate. The Minneapolis – St. Paul region grew the highest total number of jobs with 6,010 in 2023.

Minnesota’s unemployment rate remains steady at 2.7 percent.

READ RELATED ARTICLES