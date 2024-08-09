The state of Minnesota is requiring school districts and charter schools to have policies set on kids using cellphones in school.

Lawmakers passed the measure this past session that says schools need to set cellphone use policy by March 15, 2025.

The thought is by putting cellphones away or banning them from school, it will keep kids off their phones when they're supposed to be learning. And it could lessen the risks of cyberbullying.

Not everyone's a fan, while others are very much in favor restricting cellphone use now.

There are at least three Minnesota petitions on Change.org right now on the issue.

This petition asks the Edina Public Schools board to take phone out of the hands of district kids during school hours. "Not just in their backpack or locker," reads the petition, "but in a secured bag or phone locker. By establishing this policy, we can minimize distractions, improve concentration, provide a space where students can connect with one another in person, and foster a more conducive learning environment."

This petition called on the Pequot Lakes Public Schools officials to create a policy limiting or banning cellphone use during school hours. "While certainly cell phones are impacting students' abilities to focus in the classroom, we can no longer ignore the deeper implications these devices have on our children’s mental health, ability to socialize, and the detrimental rewiring of their developing brains."

This petition urges Milaca Public Schools officials to repeal restrictions on cellphones in school. It begins, "Some students rely on phones for essential educational functions and family communication. The ban affects all students equally, regardless of their individual needs. It does not allow for exceptions or adjustments for students who may need their phones for specific reasons, such as health concerns or personal circumstances."

IN ST. CLOUD...

Meanwhile, St. Cloud Area Schools Superintendent Laurie Putnam explained the reasoning behind District 742's cellphone policy to WJON's Jay Caldwell last fall. That policy says elementary and middle school students CAN bring cellphones to school, but they have to stay in their lockers until school is over for the day.

Putnam told Caldwell school officials were seeing multiple disruptions on social media during the school day, so they made that change..

Meanwhile, Putnam explained high school students at Tech and Apollo COULD have cell phones, but if it became a problem, teachers and staff could intervene.

Here's a list of other Minnesota school districts and what they're doing.

With a March 2025 deadline, all Minnesota school districts will have to have a stated cellphone policy.

Stay tuned.