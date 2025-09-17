ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Revenue is warning you of scam text messages claiming to be from the department and asking you to click a suspicious hyperlink to update your banking information and claim a refund.

These scam texts are coming from a source outside of the department. Minnesota Department of Revenue systems and taxpayer data are not at risk.

If you receive this scam text, you should refrain from clicking the link in the text, report the text as junk/spam on your phone and delete it, and contact your bank if you click on the link and gave them your information.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue will never send you unsolicited communications asking you to update your personal or financial information.

Below is the content of the scam text messages to be aware of: Your refund request has been processed and approved. Please provide accurate payment information by [DATE]. Funds will be deposited into your bank account or mailed to you via paper check within 1 to 2 business days.

[LINK]

Failure to submit the required payment information by [DATE] will result in permeant forfeiture of this refund under Minnesota Statute 5747.11. reply "Y" then close and reopen this message to activate the link. If the issue persists, copy the link and enter it directly into your browser