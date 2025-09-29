MnDOT Pauses Work in First-ever Statewide Safety Stand Down

ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) paused work Monday in a first-ever statewide safety stand down to honor the tragic loss of two construction workers on Minnesota roads last week.

Officials say it serves as a reminder to focus on improving safety in work zones.

Get our free mobile app

Last week, construction workers were struck and killed by construction vehicles in work zones in Burnsville and Maple Grove. MnDOT is asking all staff to recommit to the safety of every person who works with or for the agency.

Read More: Tragic Death Of Worker In Maple Grove Construction Site Incident |

Dan McConnell, President of the Minnesota Building and Construction Trades Council.

“Every worker deserves to come home safely at the end of the day. We honor the memory of Pierre Mack, a member of LIUNA Local 563, and Adam Smith, a member of IUOE 139, by strengthening our shared commitment to safety – on the job site, in project oversight, and on the roadways we all travel.”

MnDOT Commissioner Nancy Daubenberger.

“Safety is always our number one priority at MnDOT, and we will continue to work closely with our staff and contractors to improve our work zones to help ensure we all get home to our families safely.”

Associated General Contractors CEO Tim Worke.



“As we reflect upon these tragedies, we must re-examine where and how we can improve safety culture and make certain that everyone working in the construction industry returns safely to their families each day.”