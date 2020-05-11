Minnesota Rolls Out New Drug For Severe COVID-19 Patients

ST. PAUL -- Health care systems across the state started rolling out a new drug this weekend to help people suffering from COVID-19.

Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcom says they received their first shipment of Remdesivir Saturday.

Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug, that allows people with a severe case of the coronavirus to be discharged from the hospital 30 percent faster after an average of 11 days instead of 15.

Minnesota Epidemiologist Dr. Ruth Lynfield says doctors are not going to give Remdesivir to everyone.

We are making this allocation with the eye of maximizing the number of lives saved. Taking into account both risk and expectation of benefits.

She says they are expected an additional shipment of the drug Tuesday.