Minnesota Reports 561 New COVID Cases, 1 Death Statewide

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota is reporting only one death due to complications related to COVID-19 Sunday.

The state death total is now over 6,400 since the start of the pandemic.

The Minnesota Department of Health says the number of new positive cases of the virus remain low at 561.

Locally, Stearns County had 20 new cases, Sherburne County had 7 and Benton County had 4.

In total, over 479,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota.