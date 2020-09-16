Minnesota Reports 513 New COVID Cases, 7 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw a slight increase in new COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 513 cases, which is an increase of 81 from the previous day. Locally, Stearns County had 20 new cases, Benton County had 5 and Sherburne County had 3.

MDH is also reporting 7 more deaths related to complications from the coronavirus.

There are currently 244 people hospitalized with the virus, with 136 of them in the ICU, both up from the day before.

Minnesota has had nearly 86,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.