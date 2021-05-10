Minnesota Reports 0 COVID Deaths Since End of April

ST. PAUL -- For the first time in recent weeks Minnesota has reported zero COVID related deaths Sunday. The state death total remains at 7,231.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 1,191 new cases of the coronavirus, with Stearns County reporting 35 new cases, Sherburne County adding 31 and Benton County with 14.

Nearly 589,000 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic.

State health officials say over 2.6-million Minnesotans have had at last one dose of the COVID vaccine, while 2.1-million are considered fully vaccinated.