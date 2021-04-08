Minnesota Records Second Straight Day of 2,000 New COVID Cases

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota saw another spike in new COVID cases.

The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 2,535 new positives and 14 more deaths Wednesday.

A Stearns County resident in their early 80s was one of the 14 COVID related deaths. The statewide death total is nearing 7,000.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 79 new cases, Sherburne County had 59 and Benton County recorded 25.

Since the start of the pandemic, over 535,100 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Minnesota.