Minnesota Records 738 New Cases of COVID-19, 8 More Deaths

ST. PAUL -- There were 8 more deaths related to complications from COVID-19 reported Thursday.

Minnesota's overall death total from the virus is 1,693. The Minnesota Department of Health says there were 738 new cases reported. Stearns County reported seven, Sherburne County reported six, and Benton County two.

Over 63,000 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus to date.

The number of people hospitalized has risen to 314, up six from the previous day. The number of people in the ICU is at 152, which is down two from the day before.